Summary of the match Ajax vs Heerenveen (5-0). GOALS

Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez, and the Ajax, they got the Bichampionship of the Netherlands League, after thrashing 5-0 at Heerenveen and with that maintain the four point advantage they had over the PSVwho also won his match, but it was useless and The children of God They lifted the title with one matchday to go.

The Machin was present on the scoreboard at the end of the game, scored the fifth goal, the one that ended up sealing the story and the one that put the name of the Amsterdam team on the trophy that meant the number 36 in the team windows.

Goal by Edson Alvarez

Ajax and PSV played at the same time, the eredivisie he put them that way because they were both fighting for the title and it was then that the team of the Mexican Álvarez had to play their match with one eye on the Johan Cruyff Arena and another in the duel of The farmers.

But this pressure did not last long, because at 19′, Tagliafico he put the first one in front of the visitors, and then the stadium exploded and did its job, as they shook off their nervousness and supported more than usual.

The Ajax he felt comfortable on the field, the rival did not mean any problem and with that the game flowed without any setback, the goals fell, and at 33′ Berghuis and five minutes later Haller scored the goals that put the championship in his hands.

The second half was a mere formality, the rain in amsterdam witnessed how the local crowned itself in front of its fans, who were still able to shout another goal towards the end of the match, the fourth that ended up putting the team’s name on the trophy.

Already about the end appeared Edsonthe Aztec midfielder finished off the second post, taking advantage of the bad start of the defense, which was looking for offside, but the former America he was revived and ordered her to be saved.

The rojiblancos are champions missing a date for the tournament to end, but from now on, the club’s board must begin to rearm the team to continue competing in Netherlands and Championswell, from the beginning his coach, Erik Ten Haghe will go to Manchester United and other players will surely have offers from other clubs.

AJAX, THE MOST WINNER

Dutch football is named after Eredivisie from 1958and since then the picture of the Ajax It is the one that has raised the most titles with 28, which are added to the eight that this institution won before it bore this name, for a total of 36.

The Children of God surpass by 12 championships their closest pursuer who is the PSVa squad that usually fights like in this last season until the end for the title.

EDSON’S SECOND TITLE

Edson joined the Netherlands squad midway through the 2019-20 season from Americaand since his arrival he has lifted two championships of the eredivisiejoining Mexican players who have also lifted other championships in the Netherlands.

In addition to his two league championships, the Mexican also knows what it means to win the Netherlands Super Cup and Cup.

