Summary of the match Algeria vs Cameroon (1-2). GOALS

African football gave away a memorable Tuesday that had the icing on the cake in the match between Algeria and Cameroonwhich it was defined in the substitution of the second extra timealready when those from the north began to open the champagne for the celebrations.

Unexpectedly and as punishment for a representative who sought to consume the last minutes with simulated injuries, he appeared Karl Toko Ekambistriker for Olympique Lyon, to put the final 2-1who took his representative to the Qatar World Cup 2022 thanks to the away goal.

Riyadh MahrezManchester City striker, failed to weigh on the Algerian representative to the extent that he left goalless in the series, although it would be fairer to highlight the work of Andre Onanasupport of the Cameroonian dream in a match where the home side had enough options to define the match in advance.

Cameroon was not scared

Algeria entered the game with a 1-0 lead after winning at the Japoma Stadium and seemed to have everything ready to pass, although the visit, thanks to a goal from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at minute 22 he got the momentum he needed to complicate the match.

With the aggregate 1-1, the locals were forced to look for something that would give them peace of mind knowing the complications that the away goal could generate and they tried, although Onana stopped how much progress there was until taking the game to extra time.

There, again it was the locals who sought to impose conditions and did so to the extent that a goal was annulled by Islam Slimani, who put the ball into the goal with his forearm.

However, that did not dampen the spirit of Algeria, which found the 1-1 in the game at minute 118 thanks to a shot with Ahmed Touba’s headwithout thinking that the smile would be erased in the substitution and after Slimani faked an injury that stopped the game for a few minutes.

At the restart, Cameroon put together a lab play in which Ngadeu dropped the ball to Toko Ekambi to put the final 1-2, when nobody gave anything for them anymore.

CAMARÕES MARKS THE LAST BALL OF THE GAME AGAINST ARGÉLIA AND VAI FOR THE WORLD CUP MADNESS! ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/gViet9rqcv — Ponta de Lanca (@pontalancapdl) March 29, 2022

