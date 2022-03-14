Summary of the match: América Femenil vs Chivas (1-2). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

With a last minute decision, Chivas Femenil could count on his artillery for this National Classic of the Liga MX Femenil: Alice Cervantesand what a fortune for Juan Alfaro’s team, because Licha took care of the goalsthe victory and somersault tonight at the aztec against Women’s America.

Chiverío got a win that made the rojiblanca fans happy in a demonstration of what a Classic is after the dispute in the MX League that ended goalless and with a rain of memes as mockery of the low productivity in the field.

Today, El Nido had a football show and arbitral controversies before little more than 9 thousand fans who gathered in the stands.

THE GAME

The Eagles began dominating and they forced the Guadalajara defense to constant work. Miriam Castillo committed a foul on Scarlett Camberos, but the referee Karen Hernández decided not to draw the yellow despite the fact that the red and white arrived late in the play.

Daniela Espinosa was in charge of collecting the foul from outside the area and sent the ball low, the wall jumped and the ball went under, but Blanca Félix kept the ball behind.

The controversy referee was present at minute 19; a p was markedenal in favor of America Femenil for an alleged hand of Michelle González inside the area. The ball hit the ribs first of the soccer player and bounced off her elbow.

Katty Martínez was in charge of collecting the maximum penalty and with the right leg he put it up against the post to beat the Guadalajara goalkeeper.

Just started the second time and the red and white they returned to match the conditions. Licha Cervantes defeated Renata Masciarelli with a crossed definition after a gift from Kimberly Rodríguez. The azulcrema tried to deflect the ball but ended up putting it to the Tapatia forward.

Licha took care of the somersault with her double. The player defined a Carolina Jaramillo filtered service for 2-1.

The response from the bench of Craig Harrington were some offensive changes that they didn’t have enough time to draw. The last minutes were a burden for the Flock with the attack of the rival, but the defense was able to contain it.

with victory, Chivas Femenil adds 24 units in the sub-leadership of the Liga MX Femenil due to the goal difference with Rayadas, who will also have their match corresponding to Day 10 tomorrow when they face Necaxa Femenil.

