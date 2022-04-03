Midtime Editorial

Naples continues its stalking on the Milan. This Sunday, the Italian squad won 3-1 to Atalanta to match points with the leader, Hirving Lozano came in exchange and attended for the third goal of his team and close the scoring 3-1.

The Mexican came in as a change at 69′ After his participation with the Mexican team on this FIFA Date with the completion of the qualifying rounds of the Concacaf.

It was so Luciano Spalletti decided to give him some rest and the youth squad from Pachuca he replied with a cash game in half an hour when assisted for the third Neapolitan goal.

To the minute 14, Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring by way of penal. With a Atalanta dominated, the Neapolitans closed the 2-0 before going to rest with Matteo Politano thanks to Insigne’s service.

For him second time Changes were made that modified the schemes and one of the immediate results was the rival’s goal. Marten de Roon shortened the distance.

Spalletti responded with movements and one of them was the entrance of Lush. chucky entered and at minute 80drove a ball from midfield to take it to the edge of the area where leaked for the fair arrival of Elif Elmaswho only accommodated her to enter the area and defined the 3-1.

Naples added three units to match Milan with 66but the leaders still have to play their game this Day 31 to see if they continue marking distance or the Neapolitans make their pressure effective.

