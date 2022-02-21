Summary of the match: Atlas vs. Pumas, (0-0); Foxes dropped to fifth place

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara Jalisco / 20.02.2022 22:16:16





Atlas and Cougars they forgot about the goals and drew 0-0 in their confrontation, a comparison with which the people of Guadalajara still do not know defeatbut have dropped to fifth position at Closure 2022.

The team of Diego Coca He was not as fine as in other duels, he is still undefeated, he has 12 points, but he was 2 units away from the leader Pueblaalthough he is well into the fight.

The Cougars For their part, they got a great result by having several casualties due to injury and thus they entered the champion’s house to leave with a point.

Atlas and Pumas usually give good performances and the duel started off moving, with those from UNAM much more thoughtful.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno he made the first shot at minute 20 that was left in the hands of the athletic goalkeeper, Camilo Andres Vargasand at 20′, the Colombian took another one, this time in a spectacular way with a header from the Pumas striker to the center of Jerome Rodriguez.

The Rojinegros were able until 23′ with a header from Julian Quinones that turned off Alfredo Talaveraand the same Colombian made a shot at 35′ that the goalkeeper put out again.

Already in the second half, Atlas tried and at 55′, Louis Reyes he went down the left wing and put the ball in the heart of the area, the good thing for Pumas was that he appeared Nicholas Freire to divert

Pumas tried and at 73′, Vargas made a luxury double save. First a long shot from Dinenno that he spit out and in the second it was Rodríguez, but Camilo saved and ended up colliding with the visitor.

In the final part, Higor Meritao He had it at 83′, the Brazilian unleashed a shot that Vargas saved.

Atlas appeared with Ozziel Herrerabut the youth squad was not fine and could not, the final whistle came and the goalless draw was confirmed.

​