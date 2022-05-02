Summary of the match Atlas vs Tigres (1-1) GOALS

Guadalajara Jalisco. / 04.30.2022 21:09:34





The Atlas signed up in the Quarter finals of the Closure 2022 when drawing 1-1 with the UANL TigersWith this result, the Mexican soccer champion got into third place in the competition, although he could still drop to fourth.

With 27 unitsThe team of Diego Coca will prepare for leaguebut first they must learn from what happened this afternoon, since they had several goals, they forgave and in the end they equalized through penalties.

Jairo Torreswho says goodbye to the MX League to address its commitment to the chicago fireY Nicholas Lopez by criminal means, were the scorers.

At all times the figure to follow was Jairo. Cheers, encouragement, and even a minute of applause just at 20 ‘, as his number, and the youth squad of the Atlas responded with the goal of the pass to the league In a direct way.

The tigers they arrived depleted at Jalisco, several casualties due to injury and suspension, and although they had a great draw they could not win and added their third duel in a row without victory; still they will not lose the second place.

The game promised and did not disappoint in its first minutes as there were scoring actions. The clearest was for Atlas just at minute 3 when Hugo Martin Nervo he could not give a good path to a ball that fell to him inside the area, and sent the ball to one side.

those of the UANL they answered. Florian Thauvin he lowered the ball from his chest to Yeferson Soteldobut the Venezuelan’s shot went over the top, and at 11′, JJuan Pablo Vigon did not come to a long stroke Nicholas Lopez to let go of another.

Atlas maintained and at 31′ they had it with the Ju-Ju duo, Julian Quinones he lowered it to Julius Furchthe “Emperor” could not and they let another go.

furch received one more chance at 38′ on a pass from Louis Reyeshowever, the Argentine did not finish off and let her go.

Already in the second part, Luis Quinones he made a low shot that saved Camilo Andres Vargasalthough there was already out of place.

It was at 54′ when Torres found himself with the ball outside the area on a pass from Edyairth Ortegaand between 3 players of tigers fired a superb left to the bottom of the post to beat Nahuel Guzman and put the 1-0.

immediately the Jalisco Stadium He ended up giving it to him, “Olé, olé, olé, olé, Jairo, Jairo”, shouted those present, and the midfielder responded by kissing the Atlas shield, which he has been carrying since he was 9 years old.

The duel fell into a small lethargy, there were injuries of Thauvin by tigers Y Anderson Santamaria of the Atlasboth came out of change.

Later, at 74′, furch had a clear face Nahueland misdefined to let another escape.

It seemed that the triumph was for him. Atlas until at 88′, Nicholas Lopez he made a shot that hit the defender’s hand, Gaddi Aguirre and a penalty was scored.

The ball was taken by “Diente” himself who at 90′ made the final 1-1.

