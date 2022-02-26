Summary of the match Atlético de Madrid vs Celta (2-0). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

The Atletico Madrid (45 points) does not give up the fight for a place in the Champions League next year and with the 2-0 victory over Celta, Vigo puts land in the middle with the Barcelona (42 points) who is the one with whom he fights for fourth position in La Liga, in addition to the fact that he squeezes third position in the Betis (46 points).

Diego Simeone’s men have found in Héctor Herrera the ideal candidate for give serenity to his midfieldand the Mexican more than demonstrates that he has quality and that he is fit to be the one to command that area.

The Celta dedicated himself to hittingeverything inoperative that was, they retaliated with kicks, an issue that messed up the game too much and that made the referee dedicate himself to punishing with yellow cards.

Before the first half was over Renan Lodi scored his first goal of the season and it was a hit. The Brazilian inside the area removed the mark with a cut and shot to the near post to score the goal that put the Colchoneros ahead.

Celta never put up resistance, the few times he had the ball he found himself with a wall called Héctor Herrera and that they nickname him the Fox. The Mexican midfielder disarmed the Galician footballers on most occasions, giving a great game.

The triumph for Atlético was sealed in the 60th minute when again Lodi appeared alone inside the area after beating back the defenders, including the Mexican Néstor Araujo, and only finished off from the right to beat Matías Dituro.

This win places the Atlético in fourth place with 45 units to Wait for what Barcelona does, this Sunday they will be measuring themselves against Athletic Club and if they win they could recover their position.

