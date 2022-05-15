Summary of the match Atlético Morelia vs. Cimarrones (2-0). GOALS

The second was the charm for Atlético Morelia, who could finally be crowned in the Expansion League when winning 2-0 (2-0 aggregate) at Maroons of Sonora, thanks to two goals in the final part of the match.

A year ago they fell with the Tepatitlan FCthe revenge came soon for the Purépechas who were left with a very close series, but thanks to a shot and a full crowd in the Morelos Stadium they got the title.

The Ida was close, without goals, the Vuelta sounded the same, until 10 minutes from the end, Luis Perez got up inside the area to score with a header, later, in compensation time, the second fell

The match was with more possession for the Morelia, Sergio Vergara He was very sharp in the first half and at minute 6 he sent a warning with a deflected shot.

Ramirez sent another warning to 9 ‘with a header that could not enter the goal of Gabino Espinoza.

Maroons slow to react and Ulysses Torres He tried at 31′ with a ball stuck to the line that the goalkeeper kept, Santiago Ramirez.

In the final part of the first half, Vergara did not reach a ball Gael Acosta Y Vincent Poggi He made a shot from the side at 42′, to go into the break without goals.

In the second half, Cimarrones knocked on the door first when at 50′, Jose Alfredo Peralta sent her to one side. Vergara responded and at 51′ he put a ball to Ramirez what could not connect with the head.

The duel remained closed. those of sound they tried with two long shots. First at 62′, Oswaldo Tona in a free shot and at 63′, Oscar Villa and both times there was no goal.

It seemed that they were going into overtime until at 80′, Ulysses Zurita He went down the left wing, threw a center that finished off with his head in the heart of the area Perez to make it 1-0 yeexplode in jubilation to the Morelos Stadium.

The blow was hard for the Maroons from Gabriel Pereirawho did not get up and Atlético Morelia made it 2-0 in stoppage time, Edward Ibarra head and proclaimed Closing Champion 2022 on the Expansion League.