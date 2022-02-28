Summary of the match Barcelona vs Athletic Club (4-0). GOALS”

The Barcelona continues on the ascending line and remains in Champions League positions to the thrash this Sunday at the Camp Nou to Athletic Club (4-0), thanks to the goals from Aubameyang, Dembélé, Luuk de Jong and Memphiswho played the last minutes after reappearing from his injury.

The azulgrana team chained its third match scoring four goals, and this time he also did it without conceding, something he had only achieved once in the last ten duels. While the Biscayan team, with their minds set on the Copa del Rey, wasted a good opportunity to get closer to the Europa League places.

The Gabonese, who has five goals in the last three games, was in charge of open the scoring in the 37th minutevolleying a ball that was bounced off the crossbar after a header from Piqué from a corner kick.

The 1-0 compensated the merits of the Blaugrana team in the siege, although with few occasions, to the goal of Unai Simonwhich only had to be used thoroughly in a heeled shot of Fernando Torres.

Before, Zarraga had taken another header from Piqué on the goal line and Gavi sent to the amphitheater, from the penalty spot, an assist from Ferran after receiving a precise filtered pass from pedri.

Athletic, for its part, withstood each well-ordered local attack at the back, but with serious difficulties to go on the counterattack. Even so, Zarraga, with a forced shot that Ter Stegen stopped without problemsand Vesga, with another shot deflected after a poor clearance by Piqué, had their options on the visiting side.

Nevertheless, Ferran Torres had a very clear opportunity to score the second after game time. The Valencian striker took advantage of a slip by Vivian to face Unai Simón, but the Athletic goalkeeper beat him one-on-one, avoiding the goal.

The Entry of Dembélé and Nico Williams the clash came back to life, especially that of Barça’s French winger, whistled on the first ball he touched and applauded on the secondwhen he was outlined by the right profile to change the ball from his leg before sending a missile with his left foot that surprised Unai.

The Mosquito celebrated his bite by going to the bench to celebrate with the whole team, and later he did it with Xaviwho has not tired of defend your professionalism despite refusing to renew with the club.

Dembele rounded off his performance giving away two goals from the left down the stretch. The first, to Luuk de Jongafter the umpteenth mischief of Pedri, and the second, to a recently admitted memphis.

Athletic, on the other hand, could only score in the second half in a half-turn shot from the edge of Nico Williams that was saved by Ter Stegen.