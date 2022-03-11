Summary of the match Barcelona vs Galatasaray (0-0) Europa League

Midtime Editorial

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 10.03.2022 16:01:20





Neither him 69 percent ball possessionnor the 14 spikes generateds were enough for the Barcelona open to the defense of Galatasaray this Thursday on the field of Nou Campwhere the locals had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the game of Round of 16 first leg of the UEFA Europe League.

The culés, who came to score 29 goals in his last 12 games counting La Liga and the continental tournament, they couldn’t against the Turkish defense, who did a perfect work tonight, leaving the series open to define the next Thursday March 17 on the field of NEF Stadium in the capital Istanbul.

Except Gaby, Xavi had the best of his squad at his disposal and I do not hesitate to use it, however, between the poor offensive aim and two moves in which the Turks were luckythe marker could not be moved, leaving this series on hold.

After what was shown against Napoli, Galatasaray came to this duel in the role of victim and despite the fact that their strategy from the start was to defend themselves, on some occasions they bothered the Spaniards, who have shown great improvement, after the bad start to the season at the hands of Ronald Koemann.

DenthralledDe Jong, Aubameyang, Traore, Depay and Torres had minutes, but neither could make a difference tonight in the Catalan duel, leaving a great result for the visitors that allows them to arrive with aspirations for the Vuelta duel that they will play in front of their fans.