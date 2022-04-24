Summary of the match Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano (0-1); crisis?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.24.2022 16:03:42





On April 18 it fell with Cadiz 1-0, on the 21st they barely won 1-0 Real society and this Sunday falls surprisingly with Vallecano Ray 1-0, so Barcelona practically already delivered the title to Real Madridbecause only a catastrophe would make them reach them.

The whites have 78 units and Barcelona 63, when there are 15 points left to play and that same amount is the difference between them, so the Catalans would need Madrid to lose all their duels and Xavi’s to win them, something that sounds more complicated than a miracle.

In addition to this, Barcelona is concerned about a possible crisis, since some time before they had been eliminated in the Europa League Quarterfinals for Frankfurtthey also have a goal in three games of The league.

The blaugranas had problems to have depth and clarity up front, despite having possession of the ball; while the rival barely had two shots on goal and it was enough.

At 7′ he surprised with his goal, Alvaro Garcia shot with the right foot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal, converting the target with assistance from Isi Palazon after a deep pass.

Barcelona did not get tired of constantly falling out of place, so their dangerous plays did not prosper.

Already in the final stretch of the match, he went more seriously to the attack. memphis depay He was close to equalizing the score, but his shots went slightly off target. Subsequently, 11 minutes were added to the stopwatch and even then the equalizer could not come.

Despite the defeat, Barcelona remains in second place, but they are stagnant with 63 points, far from Real Madrid’s 78; while Seville third place has the same number of units and they remain within reach of the Atletico Madrid who is 61. Rayo Vallecano reached 40.

The next match is against Majorca by Javier Aguirrewill be played on Sunday, May 1.

​