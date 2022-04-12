Summary of the match Bayern Munich vs Villarreal (1-1). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.12.2022 15:58:28





What a game that was lived in Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich was eliminated from Champions League in his own home at the hands of Villarreal. A change gave the Spanish team the goal for the 2-1 aggregate thanks to Samu Chukwueze.

A lethal counterattack from the set of Emery at 88′, it was enough to tie the game that the locals had at 1-0. Gerard Moreno ended up attending Samuwho defined inside the area before Neuer for the 1-1 that on aggregate put the visitors in the Semis.

With the 1-1 achieved in the Ida, for this return game, bayern He appealed to the forecasts that had him as favorites in the series. With 52 minutes on the clock, Robert Lewandowski appeared to open the scoring.

bad output of Paul Torres that ended with a shot from the Pole on the edge of the area to beat Geronimo Rulli.

A Villarreal feat, which leaves the bayern. Spectacular as a whole Unai Emerywhich gets into the semifinals.

bayern was dominant, 23 shots of the Germans and only one touched the net. While the night for the visitors was magical with only one shot in the entire game and hitting the table as the champion of the UEFA Europa League.