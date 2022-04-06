Summary of the match Benfica vs Liverpool (1-3). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.04.2022 16:07:36





The Liverpool is more alive than ever in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and in the first leg they hit 3-1 on the visit to benfica From Portugal.

The English team goes with everything for the title and this Tuesday they beat one of the surprise teams at home in that phase, but nothing is written, since the Vuelta in Liverpool is missing.

The marker fell shortboth teams had their chances and now Benfica is obliged to go to England to give the bell and win by three goals difference.

The match was moved and at minute 7, Mohamed Salah uncomfortably finished off a pass from Luis Díaz in the first clear of the game.

Naby Keita followed, who at 12′ put Odisseas Vlachodimos to work, who saved his shot.

It was the third time charm when Ibrahima Konaté got up on Andrew Robertson’s corner kick and headed in to make it 1-0. at 17′.

Benfica responded until 23′ when Everton entered the area and released the shot that went past the side.

Vlachodimos saved one more shot from Luis Díaz, who went to 24′ and the next Liverpool made it 2-0.

He was the Colombian who left Sadio Mané, who did not fail inside the area and at 34′ gave the English a greater advantage.

Before the half-time whistle, Salah had it in front of Vlachodimos and sent the ball over the side to a pass from TTrent Alexander-Arnold.

Starting the second half, Benfica scored when Darwin Núñez made it 2-1 at 49′ by scoring inside the area after a great pass from Rafa Silva that went under Konaté’s legs.

Benfica was motivated and there were two more warnings. At 52′ Darwin from above and at 59′, Everton shot and Alisson Becker saved.

It seemed that this was how they culminated until at 88′ Diaz made it 3-1. The Colombian took advantage of a long ball, took it and after moving Vlachodimos he shot to leave the final score.

The match ended with a strong clash of heads between Fabinho, from Liverpool, and Nicolás Otamendi.