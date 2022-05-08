Summary of the match Betis vs Barcelona (1-2). GOALS

The Barcelona waited until the end of the match against Betis to take the 2-1 win at the Benito Villamarin Stadiumand with that to establish itself as the second place in the classification and thus be able to get into the Spanish Super Cup in 2023in addition to the fact that in this duel he returned to have minutes Ansu Fatiand he was reunited with the goal.

The Blaugrana needed victory and the Sevillian was the perfect victim, because he came into the match with three games League consecutive without winning, but those of Xavi they got it on the last play of the match.

HALLWAY TO THE CHAMPION

The game started with the great detail of the culeswhen doing corridor to Betis, which is King’s Cup Championand already on the field of play the game was very even, but despite that, there were options for both teams.

In the complement Xavi found the ideal moment for the return of fatithe youth squad came on as a substitute and, a few minutes later, he showed that, despite having suffered a lot with injuries, he kept his touch and scored a great goal to open the scoring.

Barcelona’s pleasure of being up in the electronics lasted very little, because bartra, with a very fortuitous goal, he equalized the cards, and then, if it weren’t for Netthe Andalusians did not turn the scoreboard around.

And, when the meeting was already dying, he appeared jordi Alba to save the ball with a great goal. The defender put the ball in the corner, in order to kill any aspiration of the local to do something in this commitment.

The victory puts Barcelona with 69 units, five more than the Sevillewhich is still looking to fight for that last place in the Spanish Super Cup, while Betis already sees the possibility of getting into the Champions League and must keep its place in the last two games Europe Leaguebecause it is two from the Real society.

​

​