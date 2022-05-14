Summary of the match Chelsea vs Liverpool (0-0). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Liverpool you repeated the dose to the Chelsea. Just as you won the end of the Carabao Cup a few weeks ago, the FA Cup I know removed of the hands in the same way, in a batch of penalties leading to sudden death. Now they are going for the Champions League in a couple of weeks in Paris against Real Madrid.

Those of the port did not have a magnificent game, since they lost a Salah due to injury, however, enough for them Raiser his eighth title of the FA Cupwhich they had not won since 2006, which gives them more strength for the big event on May 28.

Liverpool had a slump with the departure of Salah

The first time It was totally for him Liverpoolthe Reds had an overwhelming start where Luis Díaz was the orchestrator of the offensive football of the Merseyside, but the aim was not fine.

those of Klopp were driving the meeting, but everything is gone decomposing with the injury by Muhammad Salah, who had to leave due to problems in the right thigh. Then those from Liverpool lowered their revolutions a bit, because although they were in a Final, the important date is next May 28.

The Chelsea was taking older leadership with the happen of the minutesbut the aim neither of the Blues it was fineLukaku’s game was forgotten and there fell most of his problems in attack.

The complementary part it was very partnerscoring chances were scarce, both teams were completely annulled and had to take the match to extra time.

In it lengthen the match stayed in the same tonicthe occasions of goal they stayed scarce and it was then that the trophy oldest in the world had to define in the batch of penalties.

From the penalty point Chelsea was on the ropes because the second penalty was missed by Azpilicueta. The title was in the hands of Liverpool until Mané missed the last penalty and they had to go to the death suddenawhere the networks they remained with the championship behind the failure from Mount thanks to a great save from Allison and then some Tsimikas, who ended by give him the trophy a the from merseyside.

