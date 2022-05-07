Summary of the match Chelsea vs Wolves (2-2). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

The party of the Chelsea with its new owners remained Patty for Wolverhampton. The Wolves took out the draw 2-2 in the last play of the match after losing 2-0 and thus still maintaining the hope of continuing in the fight for a place in European competitions.

Raul Jimenez played the 90 minutes of the matchhaving a good performance and despite the fact that he did not score a goal, the Mexican was very participatory and it was part of the play with which his team found the equalizer.

The Blues dominated much of the game. In the first half, if it hadn’t been for the VAR, they would have taken the advantage at halftime, since they identified an absurd offside by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who pushed the ball into the net despite the fact that it was heading in that direction.

In the second half came the goals

In it complement Chelsea had an overwhelming start, Romelu LukakuI know uncovered with a doublet taking advantage of the defensive errors of the Wolves.

First a penalty that was well executed by the Belgian striker at 56′ and Two minutes later a blunder in the exit of the visitors gave him a another chance for Lukaku to score.

The two goals against were a hard emotional blow for wolverhampton what about the end of the game woke up with the entry of Hee-Chan, and it is that with the Korean Raúl he no longer saw himself alone on the attack.

At 79′ Trincao cut the distance on the scoreboard with a great goal from outside the area placing the ball in Mendy’s right angle.

The last 10 minutes of the meeting were completely for the wolvesthe Chelsea fell back back keeping the advantage and that was taken advantage of by the visiting boxfor tie on the last move through Cody.

The Wolves reach 50 points and they are just two away from catching West Ham, who are in seventh position which gives them a place in the Conference League qualifying round.