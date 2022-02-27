Summary of the match Chivas vs. Puebla (2-3). goals

The Puebla remained the only undefeated in the Closure 2022because this Saturday he saved it by winning 3-2 to the Chivas at the Akron Stadium, in one where the controversy and defensive failures killed the people of Guadalajara.

The Sacred Flock Marcelo’s Michel Leaño had a great first half and won with two great goals, but in the second half the draw came in a controversial move and everything went overboard to leave one more defeat.

What’s more, Chivas he lost his best man by expulsion, since Alexis Vega he saw the red and will be out at least against him Athletic Saint Louis mid week.

The undefeated got into Zapopan and Chivas gave one of the best performances in the first half. They played for note and proof of this is that they had at Puebla against the canvas and with 2-0.

The match started with Chivas attacking and the first clear was at minute 11 when Jesus Ricardo Angle he missed only with a header inside the area. It was a ball Christian Calderon to Robert Alvaradowho in turn left her at Canelo who did not give her a good path with his head and let her go.

It was until 25′ when the Guadalajara went to the front. Michael Ponce received a ball from a distance, took it, controlled it, took it and when he saw the space he released the left shot to beat Anthony Silva and put the 1-0.

before the breakchivas made it 2-0 in a good collective play in which Alvarado he put it in the area, Angulo made the feint and alexis defined to increase the advantage and generate even more surprise.

Starting the second part Alvarado tried with a cross shot that it looked like a goalbut that was very close.

Puebla he did not despair and little by little he was gaining ground. Fernando Aristeguieta approached The fringe at 50′ when taking advantage of a filtered ball, the Chivas defense looked asleep and the Venezuelan shot Raul Gudino to make it 2-1.

the same Vikingo had the tie at 53′ with a header that remained in the hands of Gudino.

The Guadalajara He tried to shake off the pressure and at 63′, Isaac Brizuela he hit a long shot that went close to the crossbar.

Then came all the controversy since at 67′, Jordi Cortizo scored inside the area in a play in which a foul was called Lucas May about him Calderon whip. In the claim, Vega saw the straight red for surely verbally attacking the whistler, Fernando Hernández.

The play was reviewed in the VAR and it was considered good for the 2-2 to arrive in this way.

Immediately Chivas and his people went out. The “Out Leaño” began at Akron Stadium.

All this was used by The fringe who at 77′ scored the winning goal. William Martinez He waited in the area for a good cross and with his foot he put it on the other side of Gudino to give the advantage Puebla.

In the final part there were a couple of arrivals, one from each team, but the score did not move. Not so the popular clamor of the “Out Leano” at the end of the game in which the Guadalajara fell home and The fringe He is the leader of the competition.