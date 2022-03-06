Summary of the match Chivas vs. Santos (1-0). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.03.2022 23:11:39





Confidence towards National Classic it was very important for Chivas. The Flock won 1-0 against Santos with goal of Jose Juan Macias how long it took a year to score with the Guadalajara shirt and with that put the team in the fight for league positions and with the spirit to stop to face the America.

Chivas showed slight improvement over previous games, although against San Luis played well in the second halfnow the team Michel Leano He did not suffer too much with the potosinos.

The Guadalajarans took possession of the ball for great moments of the game, but it was not until the second half that Macias opened the scoringa goal important to the attacker to regain confidence and aim.

at 60′ José Juan showed that he returned from Spain with a lot of commitment for the team that saw him grow. The attacker took the ball on the edge of the area and from there took the shot that beat Acevedo.

The good news for Chivas the thing is break a streak of four games in a row without a win and they do it right before measure against america that will arrive at Classic as last place.

The other great news for the team of Marcelo Michel is that he can already count on Alexis Vegahis best man in the tournament who was suspended.