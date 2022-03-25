Summary of the match Costa Rica vs. Canada (1-0)

Midtime Editorial

Costa Rica clings to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and went into the area Repechage intercontinental by beating Canada 1-0selection that lost the undefeated in the Concacaf qualifier.

The Ticos they arrived at 19 points to put on above Panama and still have chances get even directalthough it sounds complicated. those of the Maple Leaf required of at least the tie to be confirmed in Qatar 2022but they were surprised on their visit to Saint Joseph.

The Canadians played more than 55 minutes with 10 men for the red one Mark- Anthony Kaye at minute 33. The locals needed to win to continue aspiring and so they came out against a team that did not know defeat.

Francis Bald He made a couple of headers before 10′ that anticipated that the Ticos would go out for the result. Celso Borges had another for Costa Rica at 18′ that went up in yet another warning.

Canada answered at 32′ with a shot from Richie Laryea what happened nearby and a minute later, Kaye saw the expulsion for a blow. Before the break, Costa Rica put on up on the scoreboard when Borges scored with a header in a center of Gerson Torres to give illusions to the Ticos.

Already in the second half, Joel Campbell he had the second at 52′ in a counterattack that he could not score against the goalkeeper, Milan Borján. The Canadians tried and at 55′, jonathan david made a shot Anthony Contreras he diverted to save the locals.

The visit kept looking and at 64′, Stephen Eustace he made a shot that went too far and drowned out the scream of goal. Campbell He had it again at 65′ with a good cross, but his header went over the top. Little by little in the final part Canada he won in possession and arrived dangerously.

Was when Keylor Navas became the figure tica when tackling a ball from below at 73 ‘that was left to Tajon Buchanan and hit the ball on the crossbar and then his shot flew.

At 83′, Laryea he made a new shot that he took out Navas to maintain victory Costa Rica. At 89′ there was a shot from David to the post, but he did it with his hand. After the addition everything was Pure Lifewell Costa Rica won at home.

