Summary of the match Cruz Azul vs Atlas (1-0). GOALS”

After the break of the FIFA dateThe Machine picked up speed with a Santiago Giménez as the victory captain of this afternoon. Longing for the Past Schedule: saturday 5 pmand Cruz Azul defeated the current Mexican soccer champion 1-0 with a goal from Santi and arbitration controversy.

A difficult first half, with complexities for both teams in their attack. That yes, the celestial defense had a little more work that knew how to load Paul Aguilar. when everything seemed a goalless draw for the halftime talk, appeared Santi with a clear message to Gerardo Martinocoach of the Mexican National Team who summoned him on this recent FIFA Date and left him on the bench during the three games at the end of the Concacaf qualifiers.

The annotation was the product of Uriel Antunathe former Chivas did not let the ball out, centimeters from the line he rescued it and put it into play with a great service direct to the heart of the area in which Santi appeared to finish off with a header and put the 1-0.

A break for Cruz Azul

The second half barely started and those led by Diego Coca they had a better start. A center in the area Jonathan Herrera finished between the light blue defensive line against a bad start by Sebastián Jurado for 1-1However, Louis Henry Santander he put his hand to the headset and answered the call from the VAR.

The center back went to the monitor and reviewed the play in which detected a hand of Julio Furch inside area, argument for invalidate the annotation and save the sky-blue goalkeeper from his bad decision on the play. There was hardly any calm when Furch tried with a shot that hit the post jury’s left

In the final stretch of the match, with seven minutes addedthose led by Juan Reynoso suffered and again a red and black goal was annullednow out of place, to give them peace of mind on an afternoon in which victory cost effort and nervousness.

With the knife between the teeth, the game ended with the balance in favor of the cement workers who line up for the Concacaf Champions League Semifinal First Leg against Pumas this Tuesday at Ciudad Universitaria.

In addition, with the victory they recovered places waiting for a defeat of Leon vs Queretaro to stay in this Day 12 in fourth place. For its part, the Foxes leave the direct Liguilla areain addition to Anderson Santamaría’s injury that will affect Cocca’s team for at least a couple of weeks.