Summary of the match Cruz Azul vs Forge FC (3-1) GOALS

The gale was left behind. Blue Cross regains confidence and begins a positive streak that excites a crowd that responds in the stands. Before the best entrance that the Machine at Aztecthose led by John Reynoso sealed their pass to the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals when winning 4-1 (global) to F.C. from Canada.

A total of 28 thousand 724 followers met tonight at Colossus of Santa Ursulathe best record of the celestial of this 2022 counting the three games of MX League that they have as a local.

THE GOLEADA AND THE HEAVENLY COMMUNION

Hardly the throats of the cement workers were warming up when Romulo Otero he charged a foul from the first third of the field. The Venezuelan placed the ball in the heart of the area where the Paraguayan arrived, Angel Romeroto push the ball leaving triston henry without any chance.

And it is that the domain of the Machine He was absolute on his court. At minute 20, Luis Angel Mendoza served with a delayed pass to rafael bacathe player who has been criticized by the fans, was not intimidated and from three quarters of the field he outlined and shot straight to the goal of Henrywho managed to touch it with his hands, but the power defeated him and the 2-0 was drawn on the scoreboard.

in an oversight, Forged made an attacking move David Choiniere He finished with his score. The Canadian took the ball tristan borges rescued in the limits of the field, settled down and with a loose defensive mark, shot in the direction of Sebastian Jurado.

Although the rival closed the distance, the Machine accelerated. Juan Escobar made it 3-1 to sentence the game before calmly going to the locker room and thinking about the accomplished goal of settling in the Quarter finals.

For the second time he entered Ivan Morales instead of Santiago Gimenezwho had a discreet action after his double last Sunday against Toluca on the MX League.

In the final stretch of the match, the stands lamented two clear scoring actions. Christian Jimenez, youth runner-up with the U-20, shot directly at goal and the ball crashed into the rival goalkeeper’s right post. On a second try, Escobar hit himbut a defender got in the way of the ball preventing it from reaching the back of the net.

Cruz Azul will face Montreal in the Quarterfinals. The series will open in Aztec and will close in Montreal Olympic Stadium where Santos was eliminated and beaten 3-1.

