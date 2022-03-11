Summary of the match Cruz Azul vs Montréal (1-0). GOALS”

With a Uriel Antuna that is missed in Chivas, Cruz Azul took advantage tonight at the Azteca Stadium thanks to the annotation of your reinforcement for beat Montreal 1-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League.

Antuna continues to be inspired by his new team and today he showed it with a goal and one series of assists that could not be completed in front of the rival arch.

The game started with a great save from sebastian heather to the header of Santiago Giménez, who sought to close the great center of Ángel Romero

The first minutes of the match were dominated by sky blue, but without luck against the Canadian team.

Finally Cruz Azul was able to find its reward with Antuna’s score, the player arrived alone in the area and defined before the departure of Breza. Interestingly, Zorhan Bassong was in charge of awarding the ball to the cement player in his attempt to deflect it when Giménez was looking to connect it

The celestial impetus did not stop in the rest of the first half. They continued to dominate and look for opportunities to increase the advantage, but the task was not achieved.

At the end of the first halfthe Celestes showed their annoyance for an alleged foul by Rudy Camacho on Rafael Bacathe defender knocked down the cement worker inside the area, but the whistle did not mark anything and the VAR did not make a call eithera wise decision, because the player managed to take the ball from Baca cleanly.

Just started the second half and the machine returned to the attack. Two dangerous plays that could not be finished well, Charly Rodríguez was close to the second goal with a shot that went over the rival goal.

One more for the squad John Reynosonow, Romero failed to connect the ball provided by Uriel Antuna from the right wing. The Paraguayan headed and sent the ball to the side of the goal.

The Peruvian coach made changes with the entry of Ignacio Rivero, Ivan Morales, Luis Abraham, Luis Angel Mendoza and Rodrigo Huescas (these last two in the final stretch of the game); however, they had no effect and the victory was left with a slight 1-0 advantage that brings a little peace of mind to the cement producers prior to Saturday when they receive Pumas in Matchday 10 of Liga MX.