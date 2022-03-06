Summary of the match Cruz Azul vs. Puebla (1-3). GOALS”

Midtime Editorial

The leader of Closure 2022 still stronger than ever. Puebla kept his undefeated and incidentally beat Cruz Azul 3-1 during his visit to the Azteca Stadium, a game where the Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguieta he showed off as the author of the three goals of the poblano team.

With this result, the pupils of Nicholas Larcamon they reached 21 points, thus maintaining an advantage of two units against the Tuzos, who have a pending game, since the duel against Tigres was suspended after the acts of violence that occurred in La Corregidora during Querétaro vs Atlas.

The Colossus Marker Saint Ursula was inaugurated when the stopwatch barely registered the 7th minute of the match, this after

Aristeguieta take advantage of the mistake you made Sebastian Jurado after the loose shot that Ivo Vázquez had taken.

However, two minutes later La Maquina responded with the goal he scored John Escobar, who perfectly took advantage of the cross to the second post that they put on him after collecting a foul a few meters from the area. The Paraguayan did not forgive and with a good header he sent the ball to save.

The party of the poblanos continued and before the end of the first half Aristeguieta made it 2-1 on the scoreboard after a great definition of the delayed diagonal that Maximiliano Araujo put on him after a play in which the camoteros showed off with a series of passes to open up space.

Twelve minutes before the end of the match, Aristeguieta signed his treble with a superb header that was impossible for Sebastián Jurado to stop. It should be noted that the play for this goal was put together by the camoteros after La Maquina lost the ball in the rival area.

With this result, the light blue team added their third consecutive game without adding three units, so they remain in 14 points and is fifth in the leaderboard.