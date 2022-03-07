Summary of the match Elche vs Barcelona (1-2) GOALS

Midtime Editorial

In a match that turned out to be more complicated than one might think, the Barcelona won a victory 2-1 over Elche about the last minutes of the duel, thus reaching 10 games without knowing defeat in the 2021-2022 season.

10 games without losing

The last time that the culé team fell in the campaign was the December 4, 2021 dueling against him Real Betis, one of the championship pointers. Since then the Blaugrana team has added sseven wins and three drawshighlighting a pending match he has against Vallecano Ray.

The local team went ahead on the scoreboard when the clock was about to mark the end of the first half. fidel chavez was in charge of open bookmarksurprising locals and strangers due to the good step and the improvement that Barcelona has had in recent weeks, both in The league like in the Europe League.

The Catalans were late but minute 60 managed to match the cards, thanks to a bit of Fernando Torreswho has become a key part of the team at Xaviwho already has his team in the third position from the general table 11 points from Sevillesecond place in the standings.

The Barcelona dominated the duel after equalizing the cards, and despite the fact that it ended with the 69 percent of the position of the ball, it was difficult for him to reflect the dominance on the scoreboard and it was until the 84th minute and thanks to a maximum penalty that he achieved the victory goal.

memphis depay was in charge of validating the penalty and to achieve victory for the Blaugrana squad, thanks to the victory FC Barcelona is located in the third position of the general table with 48 units already seven of Sevillewhich is second in the standings.

