Summary of the match Empoli vs Napoli (3-2). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Empoli, Italy / 04.24.2022 10:14:54





Even though that him Napoli was comfortably beating Empolithe stuff I know complicated on the second half and ended up losing the duel in Tuscany 3-2. chucky Lozano was headline Y played 68 minuteswhich were the best of the sky-blue squad, which began to show its weak points in the last ten minutes.

The so many starters were in charge of Mertens (44′) and Insigne (53′). Although the locals had had some dangerous opportunities, they were not able to worry goalkeeper Meret, who was correct when required.

In the second half not much happened either and Lush it was one interesting option for the visitors on the bandsince it helped to give width to Napoli’s game, which often could not find who to connect with in the middle.

When Lozano left at minute 68, things began to get complicated for Napoli, until in the 80 Henderson discounted and put the 2-1 in the electroniceither.

However, the feat the Pinamonti would specify with an agonizing doublet to put the final 3-2 in favor of the locals, who left Napoli practically out of the fight for the Scudetto with five points less and one game more than the leader Inter.