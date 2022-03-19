Summary of the match Genoa vs Torino (1-0). A series

Midtime Editorial

The Genoa where Johan Vásquez plays, managed to win on Matchday 30 of Serie A, where they won 1-0 against Turin despite having a man less, in what was the first victory under the command of Alexander Blessin.

The locals reached 22 points and are in the nineteenth position, tied with the Venezia F.C. that he has two games less, both in relegation positions.

Grifo’s team struggled to have the ball in the first half, especially when they were outnumbered, as they barely recorded 24 percent possession and just one shot on goalwhich ended in a goal.

those of Genoa opened the scoring at minute 14, when Manolo Portonova He took a shot from the right, at point-blank range, directly to the upper left corner.

However, the rojiazules suffered the expulsion of Ostigard at 24′, who swept down the right side and the rival dropped, which cost him a second yellow, leaving his team with 10 men.

The draw of Turin seemed to reach 35′, when Mergim Vojvoda He finished off the crossbar in the center of the area, a dangerous occasion that generated Andrea Belotti with a pass that seemed like a goal.

In the second half, the Griffin put the bolt back to try to maintain the advantage and although the Turin kept 73 percent of the possession of the ball, it was practically impossible for them to find spaces to look for the tie.

The next meeting of Genoa will be on April 3, when they visit the Hellas Verona for Serie A at a time to be defined.