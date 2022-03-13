Summary of the match Hellas Verona vs. Napoli (1-2); chucky came back

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.13.2022 10:14:03





After overcoming a shoulder injury, the Mexican Hirving Lozano he returned to play on March 6 against AC Milanbut he only participated in eight minutes of change, while this Sunday he started again against Hellas Veronasomething that had not happened since January 23 before Salernitana.

Almost two months passed for the Mexican to return to the field as a star, although this Sunday he failed to help his squad to have greater peace of mind on the scoreboard; despite that, Napoli beat Hellas Verona 2-1 on the Matchday 29 of Series A.

chucky He had missed four games due to that injury, but this day he was very active, looking for goal passes and sometimes the goal, but the target did not come for him.

Was Victor Osimhen who was in charge with his double to lead his squad to victory, with his goals at 14′ and 71′; the first with a header inside the area and the second, a low shot to make it 2-0.

The rival tried to react and at 77′ he approached with a score from Marco Pharaohwith a header for 2-1.

However, desperation came and at 83 ‘he was sent off Federico Cecherini, and in compensation, Faraoni also saw red; so Napoli takes the three points to reach 60 as Serie A runner-uphis rival remains in 9th place with 41 units.

​