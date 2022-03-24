Summary of the match Italy vs North Macedonia (0-1)

Midtime Editorial

/ 03.24.2022 15:45:49





Tragic night for football Italywho after winning the title of Europe in 2021said goodbye to the World Cup Qatar 2022then it fall surprisingly before the North Macedonia national team in the Repechage Semifinals of the Old Continent.

Goodbye European Champions

The current monarch of Europe could not against selection located in the position number 67 in the FIFA world rankingand with an slone goal in stoppage time saw his hopes of being in the next World Cup fade.

For the second consecutive edition the Italy national team may not be present at a World Cup. It should be remembered that did not classify for Russia 2018where it fell in the same instance, but this time eliminated by the Sweden national team.

It seemed that the game was going into extra time, after 90 minutes of a game dominated by italians, which ended with 32 shots, five of those directed at goal. However, they could not fully open up the visiting defense that kept the team alive until added time began to run.

And went Aleksandar Trajkovskion a high ball already on the court Italywho controlled the ball, faced the local goal and without thinking, and without turning to see the rival frame, he took out a shoe that he placed away from Donnarumma’s handswho despite his stretch, could not do anything to prevent the fall of his goal.

Now the North Macedonia national team will play before Portugal for one of the three tickets that remain in the UEFA to occupy one of the 32 places to the World Cup Qatar 2022which begins on November 21 and ends on December 18.

Italy, current European champion, will NOT be in the 2022 World Cup. Eliminated by North Macedonia with a goal in 93′. Tremendous. pic.twitter.com/w68XE8LUq5 – German April (@gerebit0) March 24, 2022

​

​