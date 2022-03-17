Summary of the match Juventus vs Villarreal (0-3). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

The unthinkable happened. Villarreal arrived with the label of victim before the Juventus and he did the manhood, he did what no one had contemplated leave out the Vecchia Signora of the Champions League defeating him 3-0 in the vcome back which was played in Turin and with a 4-1 aggregate.

The Yellow Submarine sailed through murky waters, but knew how to get rid of all the dangers that the Italians created in the first minutes to later find gold and take the ticket to the quarterfinals.

Luck put on the shirt of the Villarreal, the Iberians knew how to suffer the game. in the first few minutes Juve attacked from all sides and in all ways, but the poles played their important role in saving the Submarine.

After the overwhelming start of the Turin the game had a tinge of tranquility, danger actions were scarce and it was in the last 15 minutes that the Villarreal did the homage.

First a penalty executed in a great way by Gerardo Moreno opened the waythe juve could do something, there was time, but no imagination to be able to overcome the marker and although they went with everything to the front the Submarine took advantage of the spaces.

already with one Juventus completely surrendered and turned to the front Pau Torres put the second on the forehead of the Italian team, a header completely killed the aspirations of the Italians and as if that were not enough a penalty in compensation ended up sealing the pass to the Spanish Quarters.

The Italian teams completely failed in the Champions Leagueall the teams that played this competition will see the following instances of the tournament on television, since they were all eliminated.

