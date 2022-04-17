Summary of the match León vs Puebla (0-1)

The Puebla took advantage of the Lion knows no victory in last 3 days for beat him 1-0 in duel corresponding to the Matchday 14; with this result, The fringe It’s practically in the Closing Final Phase 2022.

A caged beast

already with 26 points, Puebla is entrenched in the third position of the tournament in a great semester of the team of Nicolas Ricardo Larcamon.

With annotation of Fernando Aristeguietathe poblanos realized the beast who played since minute 2 with 10 men by expulsion of the young man, Peter Hernandez for an entry on Gustavo Ferrareis; Initially, the referee Eduardo Galvan had warned, but in the VAR confirmed the red. The young man left the court crying.

Already with 10 men, Leon had a clear. He was running the 19′ when Angel Menahad it and sent the ball from one side. Puebla answered and Aristeguieta He made a long shot at 25′ that went over the side. Mena had another at 32′, the clearest to date, he was in front of the Puebla goal and flew the ball inside the area.

Very moved followed the party. Rodolfo Cota made a save at 39′ Aristeguieta and in the counterattack he failed Martin Barraganand at 41′ he took another one from Paul Parra.

Went to 43′ when Aristeguieta opened the scoring with a good header inside the area, it was a long center that the “Viking” did not let go to give him the advantage to Puebla 1-0.

Before the break, William Tessillo he saved Barragán’s goal on the line when it seemed like the second of the visit.

In the second part, Victor Davila He had it with a right hand at 49′ that hit the post and at 62′, tesillo He tried his head and came up with nothing.

Puebla responded until 69′ when Maxi Araujo He put it on the stick in a good trim and shot.

Later there was a rain of expulsions. santiago colombatto on the bench he saw the first cardboard, and on the court, Paul Parra for him Puebla at 76 and in compensation time, Alberto Herrera at 93′.

The heat ended up turning everything off and the final score remained, Puebla beat Leon 1-0.

