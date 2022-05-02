Summary of the match: León vs. Toluca (3-4). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Toluca and León played more than pride tonight. In it last game of the Regular Phase of the Clausura 2022, the scarlets and the emeralds they gave us a fair of goals that ended in a last minute draw by the felines with a bulging marker of 4-4.

With just 37 minutes on the clock, both teams they had already offered a festival of goals with six goals in total, three each. One of the best first times in the current Liga MX tournament.

Ian González opened the scoring with 14 minutes on the clock. It didn’t take long for the Fiera to tie and so it was marked 1-1. In a short time they even did the somersault with Ángel Mena.

only three minutes passed for what Ignacio Ambriz’s team tied again and they did it with Leo Fernández, who defined a service from Alexis Canelo.

curiouslythe Toluca somersault came as a gift from Osvaldo Rodríguez with an own goal and at 37 minutes the goal fair reached six in total with Jean Meneses for 3-3.

Toluca was able to make it 3-4 thanks to Alexis Canelo. Ignacio Ambriz and his team they breathed when seeing the victory that meant not paying the fine of 33 million pesos for being second to last in the quotient, however, at the time of compensation, Stiven Barreiro made it 4-4 and them snatched the illusions from the scarlet giving Querétaro a break in this tournament to be forgotten within the Querétaro institution.

It is so the scarlets will have to pay 33 million pesos ending with the quotient of 1.1650 by 1.1748 of Gallos, the Devils necessarily needed to defeat the Fiera to avoid the fine.