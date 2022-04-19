Summary of the match Liverpool vs Manchester United (4-0)

Midtime Editorial

Liverpool showed no mercy Man Utd and thrashed him 4-0 in a duel pending on Day 30 in the england league.

In a duel where there were important emotions, because the fans of the networks gave him a minute of applause a Cristiano Ronaldoafter the loss of her baby, although there was only one team on the field.

United couldn’t even get their hands on it and that’s how it was seen from the first minutes since the louis diaz He opened the scoring just at minute 5.

Sadio Mane left a long pass to Mohammed Salahwho yielded to Diaz that he only sent it to save and thus put the 1-0.

Salah He made it 2-0 at 21′ in a great goal. Mane gave him a dream pass and the Egyptian striker only received and scored against De Gea to increase the advantage.

The first half could have been worse for him. United since at 34′ a goal against Díaz was annulled for being out of place in a center shot from fabinho.

The Manchester reacted until the second half and Jadon Sancho he made the first shot until 54′ which he saved Allison Becker.

Mane made it 3-0 at 68′ when Diaz He made a delayed diagonal and the Senegalese appeared to increase the advantage.

The worst came at 85′ when Diogo Jota he recovered the ball in a bad exit of the Manchesterleft in Salah that he defined as a “little hat” to leave the 4-0 win.