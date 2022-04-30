Summary of the match Madrid vs Espanyol (4-0). GOALS”

Madridismo is partying, it has an appointment in The Cibeles and the mood will be high for next Wednesday to look for the comeback in Champions Leaguebut first you have to enjoy the 35th league championshipachieved at beat Espanyol 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Madrid afternoon knew that it was a party for the whites, the sun came out to see how the painting Carlo Ancelotti lifting the league championship, that perhaps is demerited by many because they prefer the Champions League, but that is greatly enjoyed by the fans.

The Bernabeu witnessed how Merengues stayed with the championshipsomething that hasn’t happened for 15 years, since the other league championships were achieved playing as visitors.

The Madrid dominated the match, was lord and master of the ball despite the fact that Ancelotti kept most of his best men as Benzema Y Kroosbut those who entered as Rodrygo made a tournament worthy of this institution.

in the first time Rodrygo raised his handor, the Brazilian works to be the substitute for the great players of this team and with a double he showed that he is on that path.

The 2-0 raised the publicmade them take out their scarves to sing the alirón, their Madrid was being champion of Spain four dates before the end of the season.

The second part was only to complete the party, so that many of them would think of going to Cibeles to celebrate with the players and the Asensio’s goal It was the perfect sign that this Madrid is prepared for everything.

Already with the game defined Acelotti decided to put Benzema on the field, Vinicius, Kroos, only for the Bernabéu to surrender to them and be part of this party.

The party could not be complete without the choreography of Vinicius and Benzema. At 80′ the Brazilian gave the Frenchman a goal pass and he ordered the ball to be put away and the scarves came out with the chant of “Olé olé olé champions, champions” with one voice in the white house.

Today Madrid celebrates the league title, but this should be quickly out of his mind because on Wednesday they have a new date with his eternal girlfriend the Champions League, and once again the Bernabéu will have to do magic to find a new comeback.

