Summary of the match Mallorca vs Atlético de Madrid (1-0); Aguirre wins

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.04.2022 11:22:53





Javier Aguirre it premiered at home with triumph, in an incredible way it won Majorca 1-0 at Atletico Madrid, a result against all odds; Thus, Vasco not only beats Diego Simeon in the strategy duel, too Help your team get out of the relegation zone ending the seven game losing streak.

A week ago, Vasco had debuted with a defeat against Getafe 1-0, but at home only this Saturday was his presentation and he showed off with the fans, since it was a rival that fights for the first places, but now he is away with 57 units.

And it is that Seville is above them three points in second place, with Barcelona above as third, which has the same points as the colchoneros, but with two pending games and needless to say how far the top remains, with a real Madrid with 69 units.

While Mallorca celebrates this golden triumph, since it leaves the red zone, since it reaches 29 points, it thus rises to 17th place, one point above Cadiz who lost with Betis; while I raised Y Alaves they are in places 19 and 20 with 22 points.

Win with penalty and defend the difference

Paul Maffeo suffered a foul in the area by reinildo, who earned a yellow card for that play at 66′; thus at 68 ‘Mallorca charged from the 11 steps and Vedat Muriqi He was in charge of scoring the goal that would give them the victory.

And it is that Aguirre knew how to stop his team’s defense well from the beginning of the game, so that maximum penalty would give the three points; something common in Aguirre’s matches against Cholo, since they have never given more than one goal in one of their duels.

Atlético de Madrid had possession throughout the game, but Mallorca’s good standing ended up canceling them to win a golden victory.

​

​