Summary of the match Mallorca vs Granada (2-6) GOALS

To row against the current! The Majorca led by mexican Javier Aguirre was beaten at home by the Grenade (2-6). Despite a good reaction from vermilionthose led by Aitor Karanka They were superior in the final stretch of the match.

Mallorca returns to relegation zone

The painful result puts the Majorca in positions of relegation from LaLigacurrently ranking eighteenth with 32 points, tied with Cadizwho have one less party and only three units of the I raised.

The goals were immediate because at minute six, Luis Xavier Suarez pierced the nets Sergio Rico. Although it was difficult, the whole of the Vasco Aguirre was able to respond thanks to both Save Sevillewhich put tables on the scoreboard.

However, Sergio Escudero was present in the electronic at the beginning of the second half (46′) and Anthony Gates increased the lead nine minutes later (55′). The Majorca responded again at 58′ thanks to Antonio Raillo.

The Grenade ended up adding three more goals thanks to Jorge Molina (69′ and 90′) and Myrto Uzuni (78′). Notably Molina He came on as a substitute at minute 51′ due to the injury suffered by the scorer of the first goal of the match: Luis Xavier Suarez.

