Summary of the match Manchester City vs Atlético de Madrid (1-0). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.04.2022 16:00:54





Atletico Madrid could not withstand the offensive pressure of the Manchester Cityand despite the fact that he left the field defeated Etihad Stadiumthe only goal he conceded in the 90 minutes, leaves him many possibilities for the game of Vuelta in the Metropolitan Stadium and continue advancing in the Champions League 2021-2022.

The Spanish stood in England with a defensive strategy, in the purest style of the Cholo Simeoneand they stayed close to making mischief, however, a play by Phil Fodenwho had two minutes on the pitch, opened the door to victory 1-0 for those led by Joseph Guardiola.

Foden he was the author of the play and the final pass. The person in charge of finishing was Kevin deBruynewhich with a Crossed shot inside the area beat Jan Oblakgoalkeeper who had prevented the fall of his frame on at least two occasions.

Before the goal the game had been dominated by the City in terms of possession, but It was not clear at the time of attacking and generated few dangerous arrivals in the frame mattresswho left Manchester without a single shot, and without a play inside the rival area.

Although with the defeat the Athletic will have to win by two goals to advance to the next round, the result was not bad for Simeonewho despite going down on the scoreboard did not change his defensive posture, confident that in the Vuelta they can do what is necessary to qualify for semifinals.

The duel in which this series will be defined will be the next Wednesday, April 13 on the court of the Metropolitan Stadiumwhere he has not been able to win so far in the competition, adding two losses and two draws.