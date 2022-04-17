Summary of the match Manchester City vs Liverpool (2-3). GOALS

AFP

Mexico City / 04.16.2022 11:41:39





The Liverpoolasserting his impressive first half of the match, resisted the reaction manchester City Y ended up winning 3-2 this Saturday in their FA Cup Semifinal, with which qualified for the Finall.

A bit of Ibrahima Konate header (minute 9) and a Sadio’s double Mane (17 and 45) shaped in it marker the domain overwhelming Liverpool in the first half, where the Red team sent to save the three shots he made on goal.

The Mané’s second goal was a gift from goalkeeper Zack Steffenwho wanted to control the ball but did not notice the intense pressure from the striker, who did not miss the opportunity and made it 2-0.

In the second half, the City improved and shortened by Jack Grealish (47) and from Bernard Silva (90 + 1), but without being able to avoid Liverpool qualifying for the Final on May 14, against Chelsea or Crystal Palace, who meet on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola did not want to use Kevin De Bruyne for this match. Despite being one of his key pieces, the Spanish coach did not want to risk the Belgian midfielder at the end of the season, where they have a chance of winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

The pnext City duel will be on April 20when they have to face the Brighton in the Premier League. The networksmeanwhile, will play the English Classic against Manchester United on the 19th of this month.

​