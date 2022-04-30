Summary of the match Mazatlan FC vs Puebla (2-1). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

A 2-1 that draws various scenarios for the closing of the Regular Phase of this Clausura 2022. Mazatlan beat Pueblareleased the fine payment by the quotient table and even got into Repechagealthough his stay depends on what happens in the remainder of this Day 17.

As if that were not enough, the defeat of the Stripe leave the table set to America or to Blue Crossbecause the winner in the Young Classic will be installed in the privileged area of league directly to send the sweet potato growers to the Repechage.

THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE DEFEAT

A measured first half, without offensive brushstrokes that would undermine a dominance marked by one of the two teams in the kraken.

However, the second half barely started and the sluggers were able to take the lead with a goal from Oswaldo Alanisthe player defined a corner kick to beat Anthony Silva.

The goal destabilized the Puebla defense a couple of minutes later and the locals had clear opportunities to sentence with 2-0but behind the goalkeeper Stripe saved his team.

Penalty in favor of the purple squad by a hand of Fernando Aristeguieta in a play that needed the review of the VAR because of the complexity of the moment in which the Venezuelan sought to deflect the ball with his foot and it ended up hitting him in the hand; enough for Antonio Perez Duran signal the sanction with the collection from the eleven steps and the yellow to the striker.

Marco Fabián took the ball and charged. The player placed it in the center with power rswinging the crossbar for him 2-0.

Now yes, the Mazatlecos had control of the game. Those led by Nicholas Larcamon they did not find a good opportunity with shots rejected by the defense.

In the compensation time, a penalty was marked for the sweet potato growers that Pablo Parra made effective before the launch of Nicholas Vikonis. However, time ran out and the final whistle was heard in the port of Sinaloa, where teams like the Machine, the Eagles, LionAtlas and Cougars they had all the attention to get accounts.