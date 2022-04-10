Summary of the match Monterrey vs. Santos (1-0). GOAL

scratched received to Saints on Matchday 13 of the Clausura 2022 at the Gigante de Acero, a duel they won on the hour thanks to a bit of Luis Romoa game that ended with one element less due to expulsion of Joel Campbell.

With this result, those led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich reached 19 pointsranking sixth, while Eduardo Fentanes’ men are in twelfth place with 15 units.

In the first part, the albiazules controlled the ball, with a 64 percent possessionbut they did not reflect it on the scoreboard, despite the controversy over a penalty they scored before halftime.

The first notice of the Gang was at 19′, when Joel Campbell he entered the area and took a shot that was deflected by Matheus Doria and was leading the goal; Nevertheless, Carlos Acevedo managed to deflect it.

The Warriors had scored in the 41st minute, on a free kick by Brian Lozano, but the whistle canceled it due to a bad position by Alan Cervantes in the barrier.

At 44′ Marco Antonio Ortiz made a controversial decision, since he scored a penalty in favor of Rayados when Vincent Janssen fell in the area after a one-on-one with Acevedoalthough in the repetition it was seen that the Bull stepped on the lagoon goalkeeper.

Campbell was in charge of collecting it after the VAR review, although the Costa Rican sent it through one side of the albiverde archluckily for the visit.

In the complementary part now it was Esteban Andrada who showed himself, after he avoided a goal from Huevo Lozano, who He took a shot at the first post of the Argentine.

The scoring opened until 82′, when Luis Romo appeared on the attack and finished off a header ball without any mark in the rival area, after a great play by Vincent Janssen on the right, when they were already playing without one less due to Campbell’s expulsion at 75′.

On Day 14, Rayados visits Pumas on Sunday, April 17 at 12:00 p.m., while Santos receives Querétaro the day before at 7:00 p.m.

