Summary of the match Napoli vs. Fiorentina (2-3); Chucky Lozano for change

The Fiorentina went into the field Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and stopped a streak of three consecutive victories of the Naplesafter winning 3-2 in a match of the Matchday 32 of the 2021-2022 Serie A season.

The defeat was painful for the local team since the milan setsfirst in the general table, could take off in the final stretch of the championship and thus disappear their hopes of winning the Italian league.

The marker opened it Nicholas Gonzalez at minute 29 and despite the delay, the sky-blue team reacted in the complementary part, already with the chucky on the field that came from changed, and matched the cards with a bit of Dries Martens to 58.

However, the visitors had a fierce response and within six minutes took a 3-1 lead, first with a goal from Jonathan Ikone to 66 and another to 72 Arthur Cabral.

vIctor Osimhen He still added a certain degree of suspense to the final score when at minute 86 he approached Napoli, but it was too late for those led by Luciano Spaletti, that they could no longer do the tie.

Waiting for the game between Inter and Milan, a victory would leave the light blue team three and four points below, which It would endanger the aspirations to lift the Serie A championship, which it has not won since 1990.

