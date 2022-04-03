Summary of the match Necaxa vs. America (0-1). Closure 2022

In a duel with few emotions, corresponding to Day 12 of the Closure 2022América beat Necaxa 0-1 on the hour, after a solitary goal from Diego Valdes in compensation time, helped by the misfortune of Luis Malagón.

With this result, those led by Jaime Lozano They are eighth with 14 points, while Fernando Ortiz’s men are in eleventh place with 13 units.

In the first time, the Ray they had possession of the ball, with 57 per cent, but they did not reflect it on the scoreboardwith only one shot on goal, while the Eagles They only recorded two.

The clearest was at 21′, when Diego Valdes stole a ball at the rival’s exit, and the ball ended up in Roger Martinezwho was in the one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but won it Luis Malagon to avoid the goal.

William Ochoa Apparently he had to at minute 25, in a filtered pass looking for Milton Gimenezbut the cream-blue goalkeeper anticipated very well to put an end to the danger in his area.

Henry Martin had another clear one at 66′, when he sought to close a cross at the far post from Jorge Sanchezbut Idekel Dominguez he saved her two meters from the arch.

Two minutes later, at 68, Madrigal He took a shot from the air in the area, which seemed like a goal, but the shot went where Ochoa He was positioned and sent it to a corner kick, a great opportunity for the locals.

Alexander Zendejas had a chance at 76′ to open the scoring, with a shot in the area after a great individual play by Rogerbut the ball was deflected by a defender.

Diego Valdes he scored in stoppage time to give the capital in a dramatic victory, where he took advantage of a rebound given by Malagón.

On Matchday 13, America receives FC Juarez on April 9 at 9:00 p.m., while Necaxa visits Atlas on the 7th at 9:00 p.m.