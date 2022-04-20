Summary of the match Necaxa vs Tigres (2-0). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.19.2022 20:56:26





Necaxa had a difficult encounter on Matchday 15 of the Closure 2022 and managed to come out ahead after beating 2-0 tigersin a match they took advantage of the rotations they made to get into playoff zone.

Those directed by Jaime Lozano reached 20 units and are in seventh place, while those of Michael Herrera they stayed at 32 units and they lost the lead going down to second position.

The hydrowarm they were much superior in the first half despite having just 39 percent of the possession of the ball; however, they had the clearest and they went ahead at halftime after having five shots on goal, for zero on the visit.

The local’s first goal fell at minute 6, when Rodrigo Aguirre He escaped on a counterattack and defined before the exit of Nahuel Guzmana play that opened the controversy about whether it was offside or not, although it ended validating the VAR.

The second fell at 25′, when Jesus Escoboza he took a corner kick that seemed safe, but the ball ended up being deflected Andre-Pierre Gignac to get into the bow.

In the complementary part, El Piojo modified and added Rafael Carioca, Luis Quinones Y Carlos Gonzalezseeking to generate the attack and fix defensive problems, but the rival delayed lines trying to maintain the advantage.

Charlie had the first of the auriazules in a corner kick, who headed a cross from Yeferson Soteldobut Luis Malagon He made a good save, in the first shot on goal by the Auriazules, until minute 76.

In the Matchday 16, Tigres receives America on Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m., while Necaxa visits Puebla This Friday the 22nd at 7:00 p.m.