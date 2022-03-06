Summary of the match Nice vs PSG (1-0). Ligue 1

The former player appeared tigersAndy Delort, to give victory to Nice against him PSGwhom they won for the first time since 2017, a duel that ended up entertaining after being a sleeping pill for the viewer.

Those led by Mauricio Pochettino continue as pointers with 62 points, while the Nice reached 49 points and are still in second place in the table of the Ligue 1.

Andy Delort was with the painting UANL in 2016, where he signed in September of that year, but only lasted in the 2016 Apertura and scored just one goal.

In the first part the Parisians had the possession of the ball with 59 percent, but little idea to the attack, showing another face without Kylian Mbappea flat team, after the attacker serves a sanction for accumulation of yellow cards.

The bad side of the whole Paris he barely recorded a shot on goal in the first 45 minutes, which was given at minute 8, when Neymar put a deep ball to Angel Di Mariawho took a shot rejected by the goalkeeper Walter Benitez on your way out.

The match went goalless at half time, with a rival like Nice that didn’t do much to the offense either, just a scare at the start of the game, when Amine Gouri He took a shot placed at the far post that went to the side of the goal Keylor Navas.

For the complementary part, the little show continued in the allianz rivierawith the Parisians without creating chances in Benítez’s goal and just one shot on goal from the Nicewhich went to 48′ with a header from Dante that was saved by the goalkeeper.

Mauro Icardi had one at 81′, when he appeared in the area after being enabled by Leo Messibut Dante He crossed in a great way to send the ball to a corner kick.

When it seemed that the meeting finished without goals, appeared Andy Delortwho came on as a substitute, with a great goal at 88′, who closed a cross from the left to the far post to give the victory to Nice.

The next meeting of PSG will be next Wednesday March 9 before the Real Madridat 2:00 p.m. in the Round of 16, a series in which they have a 0-1 lead on the global scoreboard.