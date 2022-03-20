Summary of the match Pachuca vs Cruz Azul (1-0). GOAL

Midtime Editorial

After advancing to the Concacaf Champions League Semifinal, Blue Cross joined the victims of the leader Pachuca (1-0 to spin his fifth victory) and is lagging behind in Liga MX.

The victory catapulted the Bella Airosa team that soon regained the leadership of the competition thanks to the 25 units it added, to go to the FIFA Date calmly; while this pause will be a breath of oxygen for the Machine to recover physically.

With just 17 minutes on the clock Pachuca took advantage. Erick Sanchez He opened the scoring with a great combination between Kevin Álvarez and Sánchez.

Kevin drove the ball down the right wing and served his teammate, who in a first shot crashed it into the feet of the sky-blue defender and on the rebound he connected it again to beat Sebastián Jurado.

For the second half, Juan Reynoso tried to send his team to the front to tie the matchhowever, the offensive game was not effective and they only had a couple of opportunities, one of them wasted by Santi Giménez, who was called up for the Mexican National Team by Gerardo Martino.

The young cement worker found the ball alone in the area and without a mark, with the goal open, but he hit it badly and he sent it over Óscar Ustari’s goal.

Already in the final stretch of the game, Juan Escobar was expelled for a double yellow card, a hard loss for the Machine. The Paraguayan gave away his second warning after pushing Víctor Guzmán who was leaving the field for a change.

The game ended on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium with a negative balance for the sky-blue team that They must take advantage of the FIFA Date to return to the local competition in which they add only 17 units and are losing places.

