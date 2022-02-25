Summary of the match Pachuca vs. Mazatlan (3-1). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 24.02.2022





Pachuca maintains the good pace in the Clausura Tournament 2022 and tonight at the opening of Day 7, the Tuzos they beat Mazatlán FC and were momentarily placed in the leadership of the season with 16 points and In the absence of Puebla, Cruz Azul and Tigres playing equipment that can reach you.

The team led by Guillermo Almada dominated the game from the start, and although in the first minutes it was difficult for him to open up the visiting defense, a huge mistake by goalkeeper Nicolás Vikonis let him go ahead on the scoreboard at minute 27.

Luis Chávez was encouraged to take a long shot that seemed to have no greater danger, however the ball bounced in the small area, picked up speed and got between the legs of the Uruguayan goalkeeper to put the 1-0 on the board.

Nico Ibanezthe top scorer of the tournament, he was in charge of putting the 2-0 at minute 45, and when it seemed that this is how they were going to rest, the visitors shortened the distance with a goal from Iván Moreno at compensation time.

In the complementary part those of the Bella Airosa maintained dominance. Mazatlán FC tried to go for the drawbut in his desperation to go to the front neglected the defense, and there the Tuzos took the opportunity to score the third.

The last goal was the work of Avilés Hurtado in a counterattack that he finished by taking out the goalkeeper and defining in the same movement at minute 71. It was all for Pachuca, who came out with the three points from home and to Mazatlanwhat recorded his fifth loss of the season.