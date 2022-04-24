Summary of the match Pachuca vs. Monterrey (3-0). GOALS”

Week to week, Pachuca is confirmed as the strongest candidate to take the crown Closure 2022not only because of the brilliant leadership he holds and which he consolidated with a 3-0 victory over Monterreybut how solid he is against any teameven those who look better armed as the one who directs Victor Manuel Vucetich.

Although the spotlight is on the north with Tigres, the Tuzos have shown throughout the contest that they do not detract from them at all, a recent example being what they did against the Pandilla in a match that won 3-0 led by the inspired Luis Chávez, author of two goals.

Of start, Víctor Manuel Vucetich tried to build a wall in its lower area, put ice on those led by Guillermo Almada, but his idea soon faded due to Chavezwho with youa painting opened the marker to celebrate his recent call up to the National Team. He now has to take out the calculator to the royals to find out if they are going to Repechage or direct to Liguilla.

Barely at minute 17, the multifunctional player joined the attack and managed to surprise the visitors, who were useless to be well ordered with the left foot he took and that went to get into the upper right corner of the goal defended by Esteban Andrada .

That goal was masterfully managed by Almada, who fenced the spaces to avoid a reaction, and when he saw the despair in the Monterrey He opened up his team only for them to seal the win.

The second goal He arrived at minute 71 thanks to another action that showed the wealth of the team from Hidalgo: Fernando Navarrowho came on as a substitute, took advantage of a hole made in the center to filter a ball to Roberto de la Rosa, who scored his goal with a cross shot.

four minutes later, Chavez was again the one who scored, although this time with fortune on your side since its center was not touched by any player and ended up nesting in the goal, since a 3-0 that better reflected what happened in the match.

Pachuca thus reached 38 pointsforcing Tigres (32) to win the two remaining games if they aspire to the top, while the Monterrey was left with 23 points that complicate a direct classification to Liguilla.