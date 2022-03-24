Summary of the match Portugal vs Turkey (-). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.24.2022 15:46:45





Portugal beat one Turkey who at the last minute had the Portuguese on the ropes with a penalty in favor that put everyone on the edge of the seats Dragao. Burak Yılmaz missed the penalty and with that the lusitanian pass was defined to the next phase of UEFA playoff to look at Qatar 2022.

At 3-1, the Christian Ronaldor and company showed their power. Otavio he was the man of the match with his goal and an assist to go to the selection of Da Costa to victory.

With five minutes remaining and with a score of 2-1 in favor of Portugalthe referee awarded a penalty that opened up the possibilities Turkey. a lack of Joseph Fonte on Enes Unal was reviewed in VAR to determine the maximum penalty.

Burak Yılmaz took the ballthe Turkish striker prepared himself against Diogo Costa, who received all the support from Cristiano. Yılmaz charged badly and sent it over the goal provoking Turkish sadness and disappointment.

THE BUILDING OF VICTORY

With 15 minutes on the clock, Otávio opened the scoring with a second shot after the ball hit the right post of Uğurcan Çakır rival after the first attempt Bruno Fernandes.

Before going to rest, Diogo Jota made it 2-0 with the assistance of Otavio. Everything seemed to be calm for the second time.

However, Yılmaz discounted and shortened the distances with a service of under to give hope, but later he was in charge of ending them by missing a penalty.

while in the crossing between Italy and Macedonia lived a pure history and worthy of football, Portugal sentenced their match with 3-1 in compensation time thanks to Matheus Nunes.

After the game is over, Portugal attended the European event for one of the last World Cup ticketsbut the expected guest did not. Italy fell to Macedonia 0-1 on aggregate and next Tuesday the Lusitanians will face the already historic Macedonia.