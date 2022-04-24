Summary of the match PSG vs Lens (1-1). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Although they took time to open the scoring, the PSG tied at one goal with lens and was proclaimed champion of the 2021-22 season in advance thanks to a goal from PSGequal to AS Saint-Etienne like the clubs with more French football titleswith 10.

With this result those led by Mauricio Pochettino reached 78 points to stay in the first place and leave no chance Marseilles to reach them, since they are with 62 units.

The first time had very little showwith some Parisians who, although they had 64 percent possession, only had two shots on goal and very little offensive idea to open the bookmark.

Kylian Mbappe He had a chance at minute 23′, when he made a good individual play in the area, but he couldn’t hit the ball well to define.

Achraf Hakimi He was also able to put his team ahead at 25′, when he escaped down the right wing and ended up in one-on-one with the rival goalkeeper, but ended up winning Jean-Louis Leca.

The lens tried to score at 41′, with a shot from Seko Fofana on the edge of the Keylor Navas area, but he went over the goal, unfortunately for him.

In the second half, the Paris team took a numerical advantage after kevin danso was sent off for a double yellow card after a foul on Neymar, giving them a free kick that Leo Messi He was close to converting at 58′, which the goalkeeper took out.

Sergio Ramos had the first at minute 65, after Mbappe He reached the baseline and scored a diagonal that the Spanish defender tried to define, but his shot went well over the rival goal.

it was finally Leo Messi who could open the scoring at 68′, with a great goal from outside of the area, leaving the goalkeeper without a chance Leca and giving the championship to his team minutes later.

Corentin Jean tied the game at 88′ sliding into the area to push the ball in a pass to the far post, but it was not enough to take the title from the Parisians.