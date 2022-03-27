Summary of the match Pumas vs Mazatlan (1-1). GOALS”

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 03.26.2022 19:03:48





The Pumas have complicated their own way to the Repechage in Liga MX and although they had advantage with a goal from youth squad Jorge Ruvalcaba in the end Mazatlan got a tie in CU due to a own goal by Arturo Ortiz to put all the auriazul fans to suffer who see how the possibility of a classification is moving away.

Ruvalcaba took advantage of an extraordinary qualification that left him hand in hand against the goalkeeper and, although he has a few minutes in the First Division, defined as if he were a veteran of the courts to get 1-0 after 73 minutes. Until then it seemed that Pumas responded to the needs of winning.

But five minutes later Mazatlan responded with a center from Marco Fabián what was it deflected by accident for him Palermo Ortiz. The defender who has given valuable goals to the club, this time failed and condemned the result.

So Pumas extended their losing streak to six games without winningincluding three consecutive losses that at least were cut with this result. However, this draw only complicates the goal Well, there are barely 12 points and that’s how the pass looks far away.

The Olympic Stadium witnessed a game that had some flashes of good football and options to animate the stands, a couple of them were thanks to the goalkeeper’s saves Nicholas Vikonissuch as the header of Juan Dinenno in the first half that forced the goalkeeper to save. Something very similar with a shot by Leonel López.

Pumas continued the charge with a shot from Jose Rogerio, who seems to lose his aim as the days progress. And that the Brazilian’s goal was not achieved thanks to defender Carlos Vargas, who saved by getting in the way of the shot.

Mazatlan tried with some options too, the clearest, apart from the goal, was the defender’s Chilean shot nestor glass that hit the post and went all the way down the goal line.

In the end everything was in a 1-1 draw that little serves the aspirations of both. Especially from Pumas that seems to dilute their Repechage options.