Summary of the match Pumas vs. Pachuca (2-0). GOALS”

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 01.05.2022 14:11:08





The magical afternoons in CU don’t stop. When the odds favored the leader Pachuca to close your tournament with a flourish, Cougars appeared and with his usual claw defeated 2-0 to reach the Repechage and follow dreaming of a league title.

Comandante appeared from the bench Juan Dinenno to score the double that gave victory to the felines and incidentally reached 40 goals with the university team since his signing at CU. All as part of an almost perfect script drawn from the bench by Andres Lilini.

The Argentine coach opted for a title picture plagued by young people like Marco García, Santiago Trigos, Óliver Pérez and the debut of José Caicedo. all this coupleto give rest to his best men thinking of a Final against Seattle this Wednesday for the Concachampions.

The youngsters fully complied with a closed match with few options. A) Yes The 60th minute arrived and Lillini once again opted for the changes and among them was Dinenno’s who first appeared with a header from a corner kick for 1-0.

For him second goal, Dinenno was the one who directed the play in a withering backlash that ended with a wall with Diogo de Oliveirawho returned the ball so precisely that he left it hand in hand against goalkeeper Ustari, who witnessed the great goal of the Argentine gunner in the final 2-0.

And note that Pachuca was the first to notifyr with the clearest play of the first half after a combination between Erick Sánchez and Roberto de la Rosa. The truth is that the merit of that play went to the gunner, who made a pinwheel to remove the mark and head for the goal, but sent a shot wide.

The mistake was costly because the cats began to take possession of the ball. That’s how some came notices from Meritao and Marco García who anticipated the gale of the second half.

Now yes, Pumas completed both tournamentsis in the Concacaf Final and entered the Repechage where he will need his best level if he wants to aspire to win the Liga MX, since for now he has given a blow of authority by collapsing the Tuzo leader.